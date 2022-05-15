McHenry County Historical Society to host Valor Quilt presentation

The McHenry County Historical Society once again has partnered with the Gazebo Valor Quilters of Huntley to honor local veterans as Memorial Day approaches.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday at the McHenry County Historical Museum, 6422 Main St.

Since 2011, the Gazebo Valor Quilters have given away about 3,390 quilts to veterans. A dozen or so people will be honored Thursday from all branches of the military, including Purple Heart recipient Richard Podemski, a Marine who served in Vietnam, and Donald Klisch, who spent 42 years in the U.S. Navy and Air Force.

For information about the Gazebo Valor Quilters, contact Cathy Smetters at cbsmetters@ameritech.net.

To fill out a Valor Quilt application, visit mchenrycountyhistory.org/heritage-quilters.