Local News

Nunda Masonic Lodge 169 awards three $1,000 scholarships

By Shaw Local News Network
Nunda Masonic Lodge 169 awarded its 2022 scholarship awards to Crystal Lake South High School student Amber Rayne Steinhaus and two Georgia high school students, Kailyn Elizabeth Serbinski and Danielle Marie Serbinski.

All three recipients, who are relatives of members of the Nunda lodge, received a check for $1,000 to assist them in their first year as university or college students. Each recipient also received a gift basket courtesy of Raising Cane’s Restaurant.

The annual masonic scholarship is awarded to students who submit an essay expounding on faith, hope and charity, the three tenets of masonic giving.