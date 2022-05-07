Next environmental Talk and Tour to take place at McHenry County College

A monthly Talk and Tour workshop series designed to showcase unique and innovative local best management practices will head to McHenry County College next.

Put on by the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County and the McHenry County Department of Planning and Development, the Talk and Tour Series will last through November and focus on ways that communities, businesses and households can sustainably manage resources and save money in doing so.

The series kicked off in April with a presentation at Huntley High School that featured Huntley School District 158′s commitment to renewable energy, ecologically friendly winter salting and onsite production of non-toxic cleaning products.

Each event is held on a Friday afternoon.

Upcoming Talk and Tour events include “Energy Savings During the Illinois Solar Revolution” from 1 to 3 p.m. May 13 at McHenry County College, “Electric Vehicles 101: A How-To Guide for Communities” from 1 to 3 p.m. June 17 at the Throop Street electric vehicle charging stations in Woodstock, “How to Successfully Manage Natural Landscaping” from 1 to 3 p.m. June 22 at Spella Park in Algonquin, and “Rain Gardens That Work” from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at Woodscreek Park in Crystal Lake.

Registration is open for the May 13 event at https://bit.ly/TalkTour513 or by emailing Scott Kuykendall at shkuykendall@mchenrycountyil.com.