McHenry County ranks third healthiest county in Illinois

McHenry County ranked as Illinois’ third overall healthiest county, according to the 2022 County Health Rankings released by the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute.

This is the first time McHenry County has been ranked as the third healthiest county in Illinois, according to a news release from the McHenry County Department of Health.

The county ranked third in overall health outcomes, the length and quality of life and eighth in overall health factors, behaviors such as alcohol and drug use, diet and exercise, sexual activity and tobacco use.

The rankings, which are supported by the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, help counties understand what influences how long and how well its residents live and measures the current overall health of each county in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the release. The data include a variety of measures, such as high school graduation rates, access to nutritious food and the percent of children living in poverty — all of which impact the future health of communities.

“We work regularly with our community partners to implement strategies that are shown to positively impact residents’ health, and the efforts have been in our favor,” county Public Health Administrator Melissa Adamson said in a statement. “While we are thrilled that McHenry ranks high in overall health outcomes among Illinois’ 102 counties, we need to continue to focus efforts on the factors that, if changed, can improve health for all or our residents.”

For more information about County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, go to countyhealthrankings.org.