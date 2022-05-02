Operation Dropbox to collect household items for local veterans

The McHenry County Department of Health is hosting Operation Dropbox, a campaign to gather household goods to donate to local veterans.

The campaign began Sunday and will run through May 31 with all collected supplies going to benefit Veterans Path to Hope, a Crystal Lake-based organization.

Non-perishable food, manual can openers, coffee pots, paper towels, toilet paper, personal hygiene products, household cleaning supplies, new socks and new pillows will be accepted at participating dropbox locations.

Those locations include:

Cary Area Public Library, 1606 Three Oaks Road, Cary;

Evangelical Free Church of Crystal Lake, 575 E. Crystal Lake Ave., Crystal Lake;

Willow Creek Community Church, 100 S. Main St., Crystal Lake;

Harvard Diggins Library, 900 E. McKinley St., Harvard;

Huntley Park District Rec Center, 12015 Mill St., Huntley;

St. Mary Catholic Church of Huntley: 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley;

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and School: 2302 W. Church St., Johnsburg;

Lake in the Hills Village Hall, 600 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills;

Marengo-Union Library District: 19714 E. Grant Highway, Marengo;

Home Depot, 2461 N. Richmond Road, McHenry;

McHenry Recreation Center, 3636 Municipal Drive, McHenry;

Polish Legion of American Veterans, 1304 Park St., McHenry;

McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4600, 3002 W. Route 120, McHenry;

Angelo’s Richmond, 9914 N. Main St., Richmond;

McHenry County Administration Building, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock; and

McHenry County Treasurer’s Office, 2100 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock.

Along with Veterans Path to Hope, the McHenry County Department of Health partnered with the McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission, McHenry County Division of Transportation and volunteers from the McHenry County Medical Reserve Corps.