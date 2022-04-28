Driver not found after car crashes into train in Harvard

The driver of a car that crashed into a Union Pacific train Wednesday night was not found despite an ”extensive search“ over several hours, a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

Deputies were dispatched about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to the railroad crossing in the 6500 block of South Oak Road, Harvard, for the report of a car crashing into a train, Deputy Kevin Byrnes said in an email.

A witness said they saw a Chevrolet Impala crash into the side of a very slow-moving eastbound Union Pacific train car and the vehicle was then dragged by the train, Byrnes said. The driver then exited the vehicle and after speaking to the witness, walked away.

Union Pacific Railroad was notified and the train stopped, Byrnes said.

Deputies conducted an “extensive search” for the driver for several hours, but he was never found, Byrnes said.

The crash investigation was ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division as of Thursday morning.