East Dundee seeks federal grant money to add parking downtown

If you’ve ever been in downtown East Dundee for Thirsty Thursday or Wine Down Wednesdays in the summer, you know parking can be hard to find.

That won’t change this summer. But village officials are hopeful they can get some federal help to provide some much-needed parking spaces in time for the summer of 2023.

“It’s critical to the economic health of the businesses in the downtown and to support our events,” Village President Jeff Lynam said of the need for more parking spots.

The village recently applied for a $4 million grant through a federal transportation program to help cover the costs of a parking deck project expected to cost $5 million. Grant awards will be announced in August.

“I think everybody who lives in town is aware of the need for more parking in our downtown area,” East Dundee Trustee Sarah Brittin said.

Currently, the village has 573 on-street parking spaces in the downtown area. A November parking study concluded the village is short by 259 spaces.

Village officials anticipate the demand for parking will continue to grow as the downtown district adds more businesses. Spartan Axe Throwing and The Distance Social, a cocktail lounge, have opened in recent weeks in the downtown district.

The village has not finalized any plans for a parking deck but has focused on a gravel lot at 110 N. River St., near Hill Street. The lot is near the entrance to the downtown district, the Fox River Trail and the Depot, a park that serves as the backdrop for many village events throughout the summer months.

Village Administrator Erika Storlie said the village is also looking to expand the retail district and is currently in talks with a property owner in the hopes of opening up more storefront space for potential businesses.

“We want to continue to build a thriving downtown,” Storlie said. “It’s a great destination, and we want to continue to support it and the business owners.”

Storlie said the village would be able to start construction on a deck next spring if it receives the federal grant. She said the village has already secured $1 million in state and federal funding for the project.

