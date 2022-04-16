MCC, Environmental Defenders to hold screening of ‘Thirst for Justice’ film

The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County, in partnership with McHenry County College’s Sustainability Center, will show “Thirst for Justice” as part of its Green Screen film series.

The free screening will be at 7 p.m. April 25 at MCC’s Luecht Auditorium in Crystal Lake. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The film is the story of two communities that enlisted the help of scientists to prove their water had become dangerously contaminated. The movie is one hour and 10 minutes in length and will be followed by a discussion of lead service line replacement legislation by Iyana Simba, the Illinois Environmental Council’s city programs director.

For information, go to www.mcdef.org or call 815-338-0393.