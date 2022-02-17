5 things to do in McHenry County: Chilly Fest in Crystal Lake, a Valentines Dance in Woodstock and an art show in Lake in the Hills

1. The Woodstock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5040 is hosting a Valentines Dance Friday.

Hosted by ArtistryinDance, the event starts at 7 p.m. with a bachata lesson – a type of Latin American music that originated in the Dominican Republic – followed by the social featuring swing and Latin music from 8 to 11 p.m.

The cost is $10 cash a person and is open to those 18 and older.

For information, go to facebook.com/ArtistryinDance.

2. The Crystal Lake Park District’s Chilly Fest this Saturday will – for the first time – combine volleyball, miniature golf, golf and softball tournaments with food trucks, music and warming areas.

The Snow What! Let’s Putt family golf event is sold out for both time frames, but tee times remain available for the Chili Open golf tournament until 4 p.m. Friday, park district marketing manager Jenny Leech said. Registration for the Snow Volleyball Tournament closes Thursday.

Among the food trucks coming to the event are Brothers’ BBQ, Karajo Chow Down and Mario’s Cart, according to the Crystal Lake Park District website. Among the beverage options will be Miller Lite, Coors Lite, Crystal Lake Brewing selections and hard seltzers.

The Chili Open Golf is an 11-hole regular golf tournament that will take place among the disc golf holes at Lippold Park, Leech said. This is the first time the Crystal Lake Park District is hosting the event on this course.

It previously took place on the frozen lake but after years of repeated cancellation because of unsafe ice conditions, the park district made the decision to move it to Lippold Park.

The event will run 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lippold Sports Complex, 851 W. Route 176. Tee times run every six minutes. The cost is $125 per foursome.

There will be giveaways for all foursomes and a prize for best sled.

The Snow Volleyball Tournament will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. also at the Lippold Sports Complex.

The event is open to adults 21 and older. A four-person recreation division will be offered in addition to the two-person tournament.

All teams are guaranteed at least four games to 21. Awards are for championship teams and a national bid will be given to the top team in each division.

For information, including how to register, go to crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

The Snow Volleyball Tournament was held last year for the first time at Main Beach. It will take place this year on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, as part of Chilly Fest. (Provided by Crystal Lake Park District)

3. A Pigment Of Your Imagination Art Show this Saturday will feature local artists, including painters, photographers, digital artists and several other mediums.

The all-ages show will take place 4 to at least 9 p.m. at Lake In The Hills Tattoo Co., 61 Polaris Drive in Lake in the Hills.

Artist will have pieces to buy and there also will be a couple giveaways. Tattoo raffle tickets will be available to buy, and some snacks and drinks will be provided.

For information, go to facebook.com/LakeInTheHillsTattooCo.

4. The Raue Center for the Arts will host an Evening of Percussion at 7 p.m. Saturday at its downtown Crystal Lake theater.

The show will feature multiple groups from all over the region, including Girls on the Drum, a drum line for middle school girls; the Crystal Lake Thunder, a competitive winter drum line; the Strikers All-Stars, a high school drum line; the Kingpins, a drum line for special needs performers; and the Convergence Winter Guard.

The Crystal Lake Strikers also will award scholarships to local high school students, including the Tim Althoff Memorial Scholarship and the William Laskey Memorial Scholarship, during the event.

The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for students and serves as a fundraiser for the Crystal Lake Strikers and its scholarships.

The Crystal Lake Strikers organization was conceived in 2007 as a way of providing a performing outlet for drummers of college-age and older that also could support and educate aspiring young musicians.

5. A Weekend Bird Walk will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Moraine Hills State Park and McHenry Dam.

Moraine Hills State Park, located about three miles south of the city of McHenry, is composed of about 2,200 acres, about half of which is wetlands and lakes, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The McHenry Dam State Park is located along the east side of the Fox River and overlooks McHenry Lock and Dam. The river attracts anglers, waterfowl, eagles, birders and photographers alike.

Registration can be completed by emailing DNR.Volobog@illinois.gov.

For information, go to mchenryaudubon.org.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.