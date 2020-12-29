Crystal Lake man cited in Boone County alleged DUI crash that killed police K-9

A Crystal Lake man was arrested over the weekend after crashing into a Boone County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, killing a police K-9, while allegedly under the influence.

Illinois State Police cited 53-year-old Vincent Millare with driving under the influence, failure to yield upon approaching a stationary authorized emergency vehicle, improper lane use, driving on the shoulder, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to a news release.

The crash happened at 1:36 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 90 at Irene Road. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Rosenkranz and K-9 Loki were conducting a traffic stop in the area when Millare’s 2013 Lincoln limousine struck the rear of Rosenkranz’s squad SUV, according to the release. The impact caused the sheriff’s vehicle to strike the rear of a 2005 GMC Yukon driven by 50-year-old Patricia Wheeler.

A suspected DUI crash Sunday resulted in the death of a Boone County police K-9, officials say. (Boone County Sheriff's Office)

Both Wheeler and Millare were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release. An adult passenger in Wheeler’s vehicle was uninjured.

Rosenkranz, who was not in the squad car at the time, received minor injuries from flying debris, according to the release. Loki, however, was inside the kennel of the squad car when the crash occurred.

Loki was taken to an emergency vet clinic in Rockford where he later died, according to the release.

“The members of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office offer our deepest condolences to the Rosenkranz family,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. “We ask that you keep the Rosenkranz family and our law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Vincent Millare, 53, of Crystal Lake. (Boone County )

The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police District 15.

Since the crash, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office has learned of several individuals and organizations accepting donations on behalf of the department’s K-9 program, according to a recent Facebook post.

“We appreciate the good intentions, but please know the department may not be able to verify the legitimacy of every account,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Although the police agency is not soliciting donations, contributions can be sent directly to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 615 N. Main St. Belvidere, Illinois 61008, according to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post.

“Please know 100% of the donations received on behalf of K9 Loki will go directly to our K9 program,” according to the post. “Thank you again for your unbelievable amount of support.”