Former Lakewood village president joins Pace board

Former Lakewood Village President Erin Smith joined Pace’s Board of Directors, attending at her first meeting Wednesday, the suburban transportation agency said in a news release.

Pace operates buses throughout Cook, Will, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties, as well as additional on-demand transportation services, according to its website. It is governed by a 13-member Board of Directors, each representing a region within Pace’s operating area.

Smith will fill the seat representing McHenry County. The seat previously was held by Algonquin Village President John Schmitt, who took over for Crystal Lake Mayor Aaron Shepley after he died in May. Schmitt then died in July.

Smith served as Lakewood village president from May 2009 to April 2017, following four years as a village trustee. Being a current or former village president or mayor in the county is a requirement for the post.

During her time as village president, Smith also served on the McHenry County Council of Governments’ executive committee and on the Chicago Metropolitan Mayors Caucus Executive Committee, according to a news release. Since then, Smith has sat on the Chicago Community Trust Disability Fund Advisory Board.

“I’ve spent my time learning and trying to contribute to disability justice and inclusion, which very naturally coincides with the work Pace does,” Smith said at the meeting. “I have spent a good amount of time preparing, but I have a lot to learn. It is an honor to serve on this Board.”

Pace’s board meets at 9:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of every month. Livestreams and recordings of past meetings can be found at PaceBus.com.