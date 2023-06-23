District 156 announces Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy recipients

McHenry High School District 156 has announced the 2022-23 recipients of the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy and Commendation for the Seal of Biliteracy.

The Seal of Biliteracy is a public recognition of graduating students that demonstrate a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language in the domains of listening, reading, speaking and writing. The State Commendation toward Biliteracy is a public recognition given to graduating students who have demonstrated significant progress toward achieving a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language in the domains of listening, reading, speaking and writing.

This year the district awarded 24 seals and five commendations to the graduating class of 2023 – the largest number to date since the program’s implementation in 2017. Jeremy Ascencio, Andrea Avila, Julia Bal, Cinthia Benitez Rios, Arely Castilla, Ismael Diaz-Martinez, Daisy Duran, Litzy Estrada, Yvette Garcia del Angel, Yvonne Garcia del Angel, Frida Hernandez, Evelyn Mathey Dominguez, Paris Mercado, Vanessa Moreno, Edgar Orduna, Leslie Reyes, Brandon Rivera, Anthony Ruiz, Jared Santiago, Samuel Silva, Esmeralda Zarate Ramirez and Gisselle Zavaleta earned a Seal of Biliteracy in English and Spanish.

Briggitte Galindo Vargas earned a Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish and English, and a Commendation toward Biliteracy in German and English. Michal Wojcik earned a Seal of Biliteracy in English and Polish. Lynette Alsot, Sergio Castilla, Athziri Gonzalez and Jessica Hernandez Lundsten earned Commendation toward Biliteracy in English and Spanish.

All students have a gold seal affixed to their diplomas and notation on their transcripts as proof that they were awarded this honor. Each student also received a biliteracy recognition medal to be worn at graduation.