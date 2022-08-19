Communications boards will help McHenry’s Edgebrook pupils tell others what they need

Girl Scouts from McHenry Troop 360 donated rolling A-frame communications signs for the two playgrounds at Edgebrook Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Pictured from left to right are: Back Row: Assistant Principal Megan Moretti, Eadlin Austin, Abigail DeRisi, Emma Miller, Mikenna Panos and Principal Michelle Reinhardt. Middle: Lauren Flowers. Front Row: Katelyn DeRisi, Belle Fritz and McKenna Smutny (Lindsay Austin)