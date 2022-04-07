Huntley high school to hold first of monthly sustainability tours April 8

Huntley School District 158 will host the first of a monthly series by the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County and McHenry County Department of Planning and Development about best management practices.

The event, led by Doug Renkosik, the district’s director of operation and maintenance, will take place 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Huntley High School auditorium. Renkosik will demonstrate the sustainable facilities management actions being implemented at the school district.

Renkosik will share how the school district has successfully implemented energy efficiency improvements, produced its own renewable energy by installing solar farms, used sensible salting practices that maintain safety in winter while reducing water pollution, banned the use of toxic coal tar-based blacktop sealants and began producing its own non-toxic cleaning products on-site.

Registration is not required, but an RSVP to Destiny Seaton at defenderscommunication@gmail.com or Scott Kuykendall at shkueykendall@mchenrycountyil.gov is appreciated.

To register for the event and receive email reminders for the monthly series, fill out the form at bit.ly/April8BMP.



