Pingree Grove woman accused of smashing car into Huntley garage, causing ‘extensive damage’ inside

A Pingree Grove woman who is accused of smashing her car through a garage door to burglarize a home in Huntley was caught on security cameras while the homeowners were out, Huntley police said Tuesday.

Police said Diana A. Fridley caused “extensive damage at the home,” where they were called early Sunday.

Fridley, 41, of Pingree Grove has been accused of home burglary and animal cruelty in the case. She was detained pretrial Monday, according to court records.

Police said security footage showed Fridley allegedly “driving her vehicle through the garage door to gain entry and striking an unoccupied vehicle parked inside.”

The damage inside the home, authorities said, included overturned furniture, running faucets and a smashed aquarium that contained geckos. Authorities also said Fridley allegedly left the home with a pair of Nike Retro Jordan 4 shoes with a $220 value.

Police described Fridley as “the soon-to-be-ex-wife” of one of the residents of the home.

Police said they were called to the home after the residents saw an unknown vehicle in their driveway on their security camera. They were not home at the time, police said.

Huntley authorities said that, with the help of Pingree Grove police, they found Fridley’s vehicle near her Pingree Grove residence. But police said Fridley, her 10-year-old child and a second vehicle were “missing.” Police said they used cellphone and license plate data to locate Fridley in Deerfield, where local police took her into custody.

Police said Fridley was taken to Endeavor Health Highland Park Hospital for medical treatment and the child was unharmed and released to a family member.

Huntley Police said the investigation is still active and anyone with information is encouraged to contact them at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Huntley Police tip line at 847-515-5333.

Fridley is due back in court Feb. 23.