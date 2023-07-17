McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of July 9 to July 15

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Armando Hernandez-Hernandez, 26, of the 300 block of Ridge Lane Drive, Harvard; aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, four counts of domestic battery, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of resisting a police officer.
Manuel M. Alejandro, 26, of the 15300 block of Orchard Lane, Oak Forest; burglary and retail theft of property worth less than $300.
Lisa M. Ferlauto, 30, of the 200 block of West Hawley Street, Amboy; two counts of disorderly conduct.
David J. Stoltz, 44, of the 500 block of Essex Road, Fox River Grove; driving while license revoked and obstructing justice.
Adam S. McMahan, 36, of the 1200 block of Columbine Street, Denver, Colorado; delivery of psilocybin and possession of psilocybin.
Noe Olivares-Castaneda, 28, of the 500 block of East Blackman Street, Harvard; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Frank P. Markiano, 31, of the 10100 block of Ashley Street, Huntley; three counts of aggravated assault.
Neil A. Strahorn, 26, of the 7800 block of Orion Street, Loves Park; possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine.
Tomas Ortiz Jr., 21, of the 4200 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to report damage to unattended vehicle.
Christopher J. Rebacz, 52, of the 400 block of Candlewood Court, Algonquin; retail theft of property worth more than $300, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paris A. Poblete, 29, of the 10300 block of Michael Todd Terrace, Glenview; possession of psilocybin.
Leanthony D. Speed, 23, of the 1200 block of Park Avenue, North Chicago; six counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300 and four counts of retail theft of property worth less than $300.