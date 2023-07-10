McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of July 2 to July 8

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Kenneth E. Radick, 57, of the 4000 block of North California Avenue, Chicago; driving while license revoked.
John M. Daniells, 32, of the 400 block of Timber Drive, Harvard; two counts of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery with a previous conviction.
Pamela M. Szalacha, 59, of the 4600 block of Lake Shore Drive, McCullom Lake; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older, two counts of criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, two counts of battery, resisting a police officer.
Garrett A. Slaughter, 25, of the 600 block of Shenandoah Trail, Elgin; aggravated assault to a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by the driver, resisting a police officer.
Miguel A. Ortiz-Gonzalez, 25, of the 1000 block of Dewey Street, Harvard; aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place, mob action.
Jose Ortiz-Gonzalez, 30, of the 1000 block of Dewey Street, Harvard; aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place, mob action.
Anakin Z. Olshock, 23, of the 8500 block of Crawford Avenue, Skokie; burglary, criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, criminal trespass to a residence.
Michael S. Shabo, 25, of the 9400 block of Sumac Road, Des Plaines; burglary, criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000, criminal trespass to a residence.
Terry L. Steagall, 32, of the 100 block of Howard Avenue, East Dundee; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, driving while license revoked, driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting a police officer, speeding 15-20 MPH above limit.
Haley D. Clark, 40, of the 4700 block of Patty Lane, Ringwood; two counts of aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older, two counts of domestic battery.
Ruben Sanchez Jr., 46, of the 800 block of Elm Street, Algonquin; two counts of intimidation, two counts of nonconsenual dissemination of a private sexual image, two counts of cyberstalking, transmission of obscene messages.
Patricia Reyes-Pucheta, 37, of the 400 block of Club Circle, Belvidere; possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamines, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, speeding 11-14 mph above limit.
Thomas R. Jacobi, 38, of the 100 block of Meadow Lane, Oakwood Hills; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of white powder-like residue, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, improper lane use.
Jose Garcia, 29, of the 700 block of Saint Johns Road, Woodstock; four counts of possession and possession with intent to deliver less than 100 grams of cocaine, two counts of possession and possession with intent to deliver less than 500 grams of marijuana.
Michael J. Nurnberg, 33, of the 100 block of Forest Avenue, Fox Lake; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, speeding 35-plus mph above limit.
Richelle M. Kamick, 33, of the 0 to 100 block of South Williams Street, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, obstructing justice, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol.