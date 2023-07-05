McHenry County felony report for week of June 25 - July 1, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of June 25 through July 1. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Michael D. Garner, 34, of the 300 block of Bluff Avenue, LaGrange, was charged June 27 with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
John M. Signorile, 48, of the 4600 block of North Lowell Avenue, Chicago, was charged June 26 with burglary, theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000 and criminal damage to property of less than $500.
Joshua B. Shanholtz, 42, of the 500 block of Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged June 28 with possession of ketamine.
Shane Dykstra, 18, of the 1300 block of Boxwood Drive, Crystal Lake, was charged July 1 with three counts of aggravated battery in a public place, two counts of domestic battery, violating an order of protection and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Marsyis E. Smith, 25, of the 5000 block of Marja Street, Flint, Michigan, was charged July 1 with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Cynthia M. Done, 61, of the 700 block of Northwest Highway, Fox River Grove, was charged June 30 with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.
Alfredo Nicolas-Virves, 32, of the 100 block of South Jane Drive, Elgin, was charged June 26 with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol by the driver and improper lane use.
Anthony Jacquez, 33, of the 900 block of Aster Court, Lake in the Hills, was charged Friday, June 30, with 10 counts of child pornography, soliciting a child for performance through video or computer; possession of child pornography; soliciting a child through the internet and grooming.
David R. Jaime, 25, of the 2200 block of North Quaker Hollow Lane, Round Lake Beach, was charged June 29 with burglary, criminal trespass to a residence and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Gilberto T. Rodriguez, 22, of the 2200 block of North Cheswick Court, Round Lake Beach, was charged June 29 with burglary, criminal trespass to a residence, obstructing identification and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Ruben Meneses Jr., 43, of the 7500 block of Salem Road, Wonder Lake, was charged June 28 with failing to report change of address as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Miguel A. Guzman, 35, of the 800 block of North Ash Street, Waukegan, was charged July 1 with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, improper turn and operating an uninsured vehicle.
McHenry County
Casey L. Johann, 26, of the 1500 block of Tamarack Trail, Hebron, was charged June 29 with perjury.
James E. Rukstales, 36, of the 7000 block of 247th Avenue, Salem, Wisconsin, was charged June 25 with possession of 10 milligrams of Adderall, driving while license suspended, no valid registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Erick Gomez-Rubi, 23, of the 1000 block of Joshua Tree, Harvard, was charged June 26 with aggravated use of a weapon, aggravated assault on public property, disorderly conduct for breach of peace and possession with intent to deliver 40 to 500 grams of marijuana.
Eric Gomez-Rubi, 23, of the 1000 block of Joshua Tree, Harvard, was charged June 30 with aggravated discharge of a firearm directed at another person, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated use of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card and unlawful use of weapon.