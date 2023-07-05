Man sentenced to prison for manufacturing, delivering cocaine in McHenry County

A 32-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to manufacturing and delivering 1.97 grams of cocaine to an under cover informant and was sentenced to five years in prison, according to court records and a news release from the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Donathon Williams, of the 5800 block of West Division Street, Chicago, entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to unlawfully manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine.

He also is required to pay $4,428 in fines and fees. He must serve half of his sentence and will receive credit for 230 days served in McHenry County Jail. When released from prison he will be required to serve 12 months of mandatory supervised release, according to sentencing and judgment orders signed by Judge Tiffany Davis.

In exchange for his plea, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.

On March 3, 2020, Williams was accused of delivering about 1.97 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant in exchange for $200, according to the state’s attorney’s office and a motion on file in the courthouse.