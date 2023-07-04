Prisoner pleads guilty to theft of generator from Algonquin rental business

A Chicago man currently serving a 35-year prison sentence on separate armed robbery and stolen vehicle convictions in Lee County, was sentenced to four years Friday for stealing a generator from Ed’s Rental in Algonquin in 2015, according to documents filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Orlando Gates, 42, formerly of the 4700 block of West Harrison Street, who was transferred last week to McHenry County Jail from East Moline Correctional Center, entered into a guilty plea to theft of over $500, according to court documents.

The additional time runs concurrent with his other sentences, and because he received credit for time served in jail and just half of the four years is required to be served under truth in sentencing, Friday’s sentence is considered served.

On or about July 10, 2015, Gates “knowingly obtained by deception” a 2000 watt generator from Ed’s Rental in Algonquin valued at more than $500, according to the indictment.

Police say he “intended” on depriving the business from the generator when he rented it because he provided false identification, address and phone number at the time, according to the indictment.

Due to the false information provided the business was unable to find Gates to get back the generator, according to the indictment.

At some point after the rental business made a police report police interviewed Gates who said the generator was stolen from his cousin’s vehicle, Algonquin Deputy Police Chief Ryan Markham said Monday.

A warrant issued for his arrest in October 2015 was never served, likely because police could not find him, Markham said.

Gates is currently in prison on an armed robbery conviction out of Lee County from 2019.

Gates was one of four people arrested in February of 2019 and charged in connection with armed robbery of a U.S. Cellular store at gunpoint in Dixon, according to a Shaw Local News Networks article at the time of the arrest. Then, Gates was wanted on a Lee County failure to appear warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle. He also was wanted on a Lake County, Indiana, warrant for larceny, according to the news report.

He is serving a 10-year prison sentence on the stolen vehicle charge, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website.