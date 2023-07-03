McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of June 25-July 1

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Charles W. Smith, 18, of the 3700 block of Rolling Hills Road, Carpentersville; two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Miguel A. Fernandez, 35, of the 1000 block of Crestview Drive, Elgin; two counts of harassment by telephone and violating an order of protection.
Kegan N. Norgard, 21, of the 7500 block of Marblehead Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of more than 200 grams of psilocybin.
Daniel G. Chacon, 21, of the 1100 block of North Shore Drive, Crystal Lake; possession and possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, driving while license suspended, improper turn signal, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
James P. Broderick III, 65, of the 800 block of Saratoga Lane, Buffalo Grove; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations; driving while license suspended, failure to give right-of-way to an emergency vehicle and expired registration.
Kara L. Stickles, 30, of the 1800 block of Green Street, Rockford; aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a converted vehicle, possession of a fraudulent drivers license, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, failing to report damage to unattended vehicle, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
John L. Manley, 57, of the 600 block of Lorree Lane, Lake in the Hills; theft less than $500 with previous conviction, and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Joseph R. Pylypiw, 42, of the 200 block of Grandview Court, Algonquin; three counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle, endangering the life or health of a child, reckless driving, operating an uninsured vehicle, and failure to reduce speed.
David W. Virgin, 41, of the 4500 block of Garden Quarter Road, McHenry; burglary to a vehicle and theft of property worth less than $500 with a previous conviction. In a separate case; theft of property worth less than $500 with a previous conviction.
Adrian Ocampo-Delmuro, 19, of the 3200 block of Gleasman Road, Rockford; possession and possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, no registration light and improper display of registration plate.
Tanya R. Sebright, 37, of the 400 block of McClure Avenue, Elgin; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kathryn E. Wilschke, 40, of the 1300 block of Riverside Drive, McHenry; four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting or obstruction a police officer, and battery.
Rudy A. Villarreal, 39, of the 4000 block of Pompton Avenue, Elgin; armed violence, witness harassment, possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of aggravated use of a weapon, three counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and violating an order of protection.
Taron T. Watts, 40, of the 100 block of Austin Boulevard, Chicago; burglary to a residence, theft of property worth more than $500, theft with a previous conviction and possession of another’s credit card.
Justin R. Weber, 41, of the 400 block of Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake; five counts of aggravated use of a weapon, possession of a firearm as a felon and two counts of possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card.
Kayla J. Tomon, 30, of the 900 block of 42nd Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.
Shane M. Dykstra, 18, of the 1300 block of Boxwood Drive, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal damage to government property.
Michael J. Nurnberg, 33, of the 100 block of Forest Avenue, Fox Lake; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license revoked, reckless driving and speeding.
Jeffery S. Fuller Jr., 23, of Bonne Terra, Missouri; aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer and battery.
Wayne B. Ballenger, 53, of the 200 block of Cedarwood Lane, Antioch; driving while license revoked, possession of less than 15 grams of methamphetamine and less than 15 grams of cocaine.