July 03, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles
Northwest Herald

McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of June 25-July 1

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Charles W. Smith, 18, of the 3700 block of Rolling Hills Road, Carpentersville; two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, speeding, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Miguel A. Fernandez, 35, of the 1000 block of Crestview Drive, Elgin; two counts of harassment by telephone and violating an order of protection.

Kegan N. Norgard, 21, of the 7500 block of Marblehead Drive, Wonder Lake; possession of more than 200 grams of psilocybin.

Daniel G. Chacon, 21, of the 1100 block of North Shore Drive, Crystal Lake; possession and possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, driving while license suspended, improper turn signal, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

James P. Broderick III, 65, of the 800 block of Saratoga Lane, Buffalo Grove; aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations; driving while license suspended, failure to give right-of-way to an emergency vehicle and expired registration.

Kara L. Stickles, 30, of the 1800 block of Green Street, Rockford; aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a converted vehicle, possession of a fraudulent drivers license, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, failing to report damage to unattended vehicle, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

John L. Manley, 57, of the 600 block of Lorree Lane, Lake in the Hills; theft less than $500 with previous conviction, and retail theft with a previous conviction.

Joseph R. Pylypiw, 42, of the 200 block of Grandview Court, Algonquin; three counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle, endangering the life or health of a child, reckless driving, operating an uninsured vehicle, and failure to reduce speed.

David W. Virgin, 41, of the 4500 block of Garden Quarter Road, McHenry; burglary to a vehicle and theft of property worth less than $500 with a previous conviction. In a separate case; theft of property worth less than $500 with a previous conviction.

Adrian Ocampo-Delmuro, 19, of the 3200 block of Gleasman Road, Rockford; possession and possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, no registration light and improper display of registration plate.

Tanya R. Sebright, 37, of the 400 block of McClure Avenue, Elgin; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kathryn E. Wilschke, 40, of the 1300 block of Riverside Drive, McHenry; four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting or obstruction a police officer, and battery.

Rudy A. Villarreal, 39, of the 4000 block of Pompton Avenue, Elgin; armed violence, witness harassment, possession of a firearm by a felon, three counts of aggravated use of a weapon, three counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and violating an order of protection.

Taron T. Watts, 40, of the 100 block of Austin Boulevard, Chicago; burglary to a residence, theft of property worth more than $500, theft with a previous conviction and possession of another’s credit card.

Justin R. Weber, 41, of the 400 block of Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake; five counts of aggravated use of a weapon, possession of a firearm as a felon and two counts of possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card.

Kayla J. Tomon, 30, of the 900 block of 42nd Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin; retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with a previous conviction.

Shane M. Dykstra, 18, of the 1300 block of Boxwood Drive, Crystal Lake; aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal damage to government property.

Michael J. Nurnberg, 33, of the 100 block of Forest Avenue, Fox Lake; aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license revoked, reckless driving and speeding.

Jeffery S. Fuller Jr., 23, of Bonne Terra, Missouri; aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer and battery.

Wayne B. Ballenger, 53, of the 200 block of Cedarwood Lane, Antioch; driving while license revoked, possession of less than 15 grams of methamphetamine and less than 15 grams of cocaine.

PremiumMcHenry County CourthouseMcHenry County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois