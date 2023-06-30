Once deemed ‘sexually violent,’ Wonder Lake man now free from monitoring program

A Wonder Lake man who served prison time after being convicted in 2007 for sexually abusing a teenager, then deemed sexually violent and held longer in a treatment facility, is now free of supervision.

McHenry County Judge James Cowlin granted a petition Wednesday filed by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office allowing the release of Guy Wilson, 64, without further monitoring by the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Wilson has registered as a sex offender with the Illinois State Police and now lives in Broadview, according to the ISP website.

As a registered sex offender he is required to follow rules and regulations regarding where he lives, works, travels and visits.

Wilson served five years of a 10-year, eight-month prison term and was released to the custody of IDHS in 2012, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website.

In 2014, the now retired McHenry County Judge Sharon Prather granted a petition filed by the attorney general’s office to hold Wilson longer in the treatment facility in Rushville for people considered sexually violent.

The confinement was ordered under the 1998 Illinois Sexually Violent Person’s Commitment Act.

While in custody Wilson had the right to petition the court annually to have his case reviewed for possible release.

At the 2014 hearing a doctor testified Wilson was “much more likely than not to re-offend.” A doctor also diagnosed Wilson with pedophilia and a personality disorder with narcissistic and antisocial features.

Wilson pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim between 13 and 16 years old. As part of entering into the negotiated plea additional charges were dismissed including two counts of criminal sexual assault of a person between 13 and 17 years old and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person between 13 and 16 years old, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

He was accused of sexually assaulting and abusing a 13-year-old child in 2004, according to court documents and the Illinois State Police sex offender registry website. Other reports said the victim was 15.

Authorities said the abuse occurred in Woodstock and Mt. Vernon.

Wilson also was convicted in Jefferson County, Illinois, for incident that occurred in Mt. Vernon and was sentenced to seven years in prison. That sentence ran concurrent with the McHenry County sentence, according to a judgment order in McHenry County.

Since 2019, Wilson has been monitored by an IDHS conditional release agent, according to a spokesperson for attorney general’s office.

An evaluator from IDHS and another evaluator retained by the attorney general’s office both determined his circumstances had changed and he was longer a sexually violent person, according to the spokesperson.

On Wednesday, Wilson was discharged from the program, and his sexually violent persons case with the attorney general’s office is now closed, the spokesperson said in an email.

The 2007 conviction was not the first time Wilson had been convicted for the sexual abuse of a child. In 2000, a McHenry County judge sentenced Wilson to special probation and work release after he pleaded guilty to the aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 10-year-old, according to court documents.