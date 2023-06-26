McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of June 18-24, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Laura C. Zamora, 28, of the 5500 block of South Christiana Avenue, Chicago; retail theft of property worth more than $300, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
Johnathan A. King, 45, of the 12800 block of Ramen Way, Cedar Lake, Indiana; two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer.
Jovani A. Imbert, 35, of the 1700 block of Woodvine Drive, Houston, Texas; possession of a stolen vehicle.
Connor C. Kirkpatrick, 28, of the 9300 block of Firth Court, Lakewood; residential arson, arson, and criminal damage to property.
Nicole M. Acevedo, 37, of the 300 block of Prairie Drive, Harvard; possession of less than 15 grams of lisdexamfetamine.
Daniel H. Briggs, 27, of the 800 block of Bend Boulevard, East Moline; non-consensual dissemination of a private sexual image.
Trevor A. Rowe, 44, of the 400 block of Eisenhower Street, Marengo; burglary.