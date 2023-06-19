McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of June 11 to June 17, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Alexander W. Maegdlin, 27, of the 500 block of South 5th Street, West Dundee, was charged with stalking.
Michael L. Francesconi, Jr., 28, of the 11600 block of 336th Avenue, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was charged with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence, endangering the life or health of a child, driving while license revoked, no rear license plate, no seat belt and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Ricardo Sotelo, 31, of the zero to 100 block of Schoenbeck Road, Wheeling, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked and improper lane use.
Corrin P. Jimenez, 32, of the 500 block of East Blackman Street, Harvard, was charged with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Brent W. Mitchell, 47, of the 5900 block of Prairie Ridge Road, Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
Shannon L. Miller, 39, of the 23000 block of West Lake Shore Drive, Antioch, was charged with possession of clonazepam, possession of alprazolam and possession of tramadol hydrochloride.
Alzaphus L. Stevenson, 52, of the 1500 block of South Kenneth Avenue, Chicago, was charged with two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angelo Caldarulo, 39, of the 400 block of Linn Avenue, Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of less than 15 grams heroin, possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mary E. Crawford, 63, of the 500 block of Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer.
Trevor Crawford, 23, of the 200 block of Highmoor Drive, Round Lake Park, was charged with unlawful restraint, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and assault.
Daniel R. Meyers, 54, of the 9000 block of Edinburgh Court, Lakewood, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with four prior DUI violations, aggravated driving under the influence while license suspended and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.
Abraham Hernandez, 26, of the 600 block of Country Brook Lane, Harvard, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of domestic battery.