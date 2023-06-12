Prosecutors seek $1 million bond for Harvard man charged with domestic battery

Prosecutors are seeking $1 million bond for a Harvard man charged last weekend with domestic battery while out of jail on pre-trial bond for the attempted murder of two McHenry County sheriff’s deputies.

Randall B. Little, 59, was arrested just after 9 p.m. Saturday and charged with two counts of Class A misdemeanor domestic battery, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

He is accused of pulling a woman’s hair and striking her, leaving her eyes bruised, according to the complaint.

Little remained in McHenry County Jail Monday on $5,000 bond. He must post $500 to be released.

However, McHenry County prosecutors argue in their motion that he be held on $1 million bond citing his pending case from April 1, 2022. Little allegedly shot a .300 caliber blackout short barrel rifle at McHenry County sheriff’s deputies who were at his home in response to a call for a wellbeing check.

No officers were struck but Little sustained injuries from bullets shot by deputies.

Little was arrested about a month later after being released from a Rockford rehabilitation center where he was treated for his injuries.

Following an internal investigation by the McHenry County Major Investigations Assistance Team, the deputies who shot their weapons at Little were cleared of any wrongdoing, according to a news release issued last year by the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prior to last weekend’s arrest, Little had been out of McHenry County Jail on bond since July 15. Some $50,000, the required 10% of a $500,000 bond, was paid then.

In that case, Little is charged with two counts of attempted murder, armed violence, two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, intimidation, threatening a public official, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized possession of marijuana plants and two counts of aggravated assault, according to the indictment filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Prior to the deputies’ arrival at the home that evening, they were made aware that Little had previously threatened to kill police officers if they came to his home, according to the motion seeking to increase his bond.

As deputies approached the door of the home located on a rural road in the 19000 block of Streit Road, they were met by Little “who was armed with a handgun,” Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller said in the motion.

“He told deputies to leave or else he would get his gun,” Miller said. “Deputies retreated and told (Little) to drop his weapon. (Little) walked back into his house before returning with an ‘AR’ style rifle. (Little) refused to drop his weapons. (Little) and several deputies exchanged gunfire. (Little) was struck and injured during the exchange of fire.”

After the shooting, deputies searched the home and found Little was “illegally growing” marijuana. They also learned he had been drinking alcohol all day and smoked marijuana daily, according to the motion.

Additionally, Little had been convicted of unlawful possession of firearms by a felon in 1990, a charge he is currently charged with in the 2022 incident, Miller said.

As part of his pre-trial bond he was ordered to surrender all firearms to the sheriff’s office and to not violate any laws.

On Sunday, a roommate called 911 reporting Little was “battering” a female.

“When officers arrived (the alleged victim) informed them that Little was drinking that day and pulled her hair,” Miller said. “(The alleged victim) had bruises around both of her eyes and an apparent injury to her nose. She told deputies that (Little) punched her face on June 6. While on the scene the roommate ... told deputies that day (Little) told him that (Little) would be ‘leaving in a body bag.’”

Miller said Little is an “obvious danger” to the female, law enforcement and the community.

“He continues to consume alcohol, leading to violent behavior. His bail amount and bond conditions must be modified to ensure the safety of the community,” Miller said.

Prosecutors also ask that should Little post the required $100,000, 10% of the bond, he have no contact with the female he is accused of battering and not consume any alcohol, marijuana or illegal drugs. Should he be released he should be required to submit to weekly drug and alcohol screens, and wear a SCRAM bracelet.

The motion is set to be argued Wednesday. Attempts to reach his attorney Monday were unsuccessful.