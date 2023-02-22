Murder charge dropped in West Dundee road rage case, but Huntley man found guilty of battery

A Huntley man was sentenced to probation and jail Wednesday for his involvement in a 2021 road rage attack in West Dundee that left a Carpentersville man dead.

Ryan Barrett, 33, pleaded guilty in Kane County court to aggravated battery in exchange for two years of probation and 30 days in jail. As part of the deal, a charge of second-degree murder was dropped.

Ryan T. Barrett (Photo Provided by West Dundee Police Department)

Barrett was one of three men charged with second-degree murder for the death of 52-year-old Alex T. Hall Jr. of Carpentersville. They also were charged with aggravated battery and mob action.

Hall Jr. died of blunt-force injuries to his neck three days after the June 2021 attack.

On Wednesday, Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney David Belshan said Barrett was driving on Route 31 around 7:30 a.m. June 10, 2021, with co-defendants Peter Stoyshich and Kurt Doporcyk as passengers.

Hall Jr. made a left turn onto Route 31, almost hitting Barrett’s vehicle, Belshan said. His adult son, Alex T. Hall III, and another man were passengers.

The occupants of the vehicles began yelling at each other as the cars continued on Route 31.

Hall Jr. pulled into the parking lot of the Casey’s gas station at 700 S. Eighth Ave. (Route 31), and Barrett pulled up behind.

The men from both vehicles got out and began to push each other, then started punching, Belshan said. Barrett hit Hall III, Belshan said, breaking his nose and an eye socket. At least one of the other co-defendants is accused of hitting Hall Jr.

Doporcyk is due to appear in court Thursday. Stoyshich, a resident of Belize and Florida, remains at large. Authorities believe he is out of the country.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230222/murder-charge-dropped-in-west-dundee-road-rage-case-but-mans-found-guilty-of-battery