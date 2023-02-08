Man convicted of sexually assaulting woman at West Dundee party

A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman at a party in West Dundee.

Sheah M. Brown (Provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

On Friday, Kane County Judge David Kliment found Sheah M. Brown, 27, of Matteson, guilty of three counts of criminal sexual assault.

Prosecutors alleged that on Feb. 2, 2020, Brown and the victim, who did not know each other, were attending a party on Canterfield Parkway East.

Brown saw the victim alone, sleeping on a living-room sofa, and assaulted her, prosecutors said.

Brown could be sentenced to probation or 12 to 45 years in prison. He also has to register, for life, as a sex offender.

He had been free on bond, but Kliment revoked that. Sentencing is scheduled for March 30.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230208/man-convicted-of-raping-woman-at-west-dundee-party