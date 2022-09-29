Police accuse woman, 18, of ‘negligent target practice’ after bullets hit Pingree Grove home

An 18-year-old Schaumburg woman was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm after police said several gunshots were fired into the rear of a Pingree Grove single-family home.

While people were home at the time of the shots, no one was injured, according to a Pingree Grove Police Department news release.

Charlotte E. Hethcoat, of the 100 block of Kristin Circle, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony, Kane County court records show. She was released on a personal recognizance bond and ordered to surrender any firearms.

The Pingree Grove Police Department was dispatched Monday to 41W020 Oak St., for a delayed report of criminal damage to property, according to the release. Police determined that several rounds from what appeared to be a small-caliber firearm hit the rear of the home.

“At this time, it is believed that this incident is the result of inexperience with firearms and unlawful and negligent target practice,” Pingree Grove police said in the release.