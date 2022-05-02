A Carpentersville man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly apartment shooting last month in Elgin.

Keith A. Johnson, 34, of the zero to 100 block of North Grove Street, was taken in to custody without incident on Saturday, according to a Facebook post Monday by the Elgin Police Department.

Johnson is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Jaysin Rodriguez, 19, and Jonathan King, 32, both of Elgin, were killed and four other people were injured during the April 10 shooting at Blackhawk Apartments on Congdon Avenue. Gunfire broke out about 2 a.m. during an altercation at a gathering.

Johnson was denied bail during his bond hearing Monday morning in Rolling Meadows. His next court appearance is set for May 27.

“We appreciate the Elgin community’s patience as detectives worked diligently to make an arrest,” Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said a statement. “We also appreciate the community members who provided information to assist in the investigation. I am extremely proud of all the detectives and officers involved in this case who worked so hard and persistently to bring a swift resolution and ensure justice for the families and friends of the victims, to which I also wish to express my condolences.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220502/carpentersville-man-charged-with-murder-in-elgin-apartment-shooting