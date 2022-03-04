August 04, 2022
McHenry County grand jury indictments: March 4, 2022

By Northwest Herald staff report

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Daniel Flores, 21, of the 100 block of Ann Street, Cary; unlawful restraint, four counts of criminal sexual abuse and six counts of battery.
  • Ubaldo J. Macias-Cruz, 29, of the 600 block of South Howard, Harvard; aggravated battery to a police officer and threatening a public official.
  • Ubaldo J. Macias-Cruz, 29, of the 600 block of South Howard, Harvard; aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.
  • Christopher J. Marks, 28, of the 8700 block of Ramble Road, Wonder Lake; 10 counts of possession of child pornography where the child is under the age of 13.
  • Alejandra Gil, 19, of the 300 block of South Belmont Street, Elgin; armed robbery with firearm, theft of more than $500, unlawful restraint and mob action.
  • Jason M. Wiegand, 45, of the 400 block of West Virginia Street, Crystal Lake; aggravated domestic battery.
  • Sandra L. Blake, 62, of the 1700 block of Hillside Lane, McHenry; obstructing justice.
  • Robert E. Hammontree, 27, of the 1700 block of Highview, McHenry; false report of a vehicle theft, conspiracy and disorderly conduct.
  • Michael P. Wiggins-Austin, 44, of the 200 block of Euclid Road, Arlington Heights; three counts of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
  • Dennis G. Jones, 66, of the zero to 100 block of Danbury Court, Lake in the Hills; theft over $500, theft with a prior conviction and theft under $500.
  • Juan D. Arellano, 33, of the 2000 block of Aspen Drive, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated domestic battery and three counts of domestic battery.
