McHenry County grand jury indictments: Feb. 15, 2022

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Marco Medina-Perez, 49, of the 1900 block of Beach Street, Broadview; criminal damage to government property less than $500.
- Juan C. Popoca, 19, of the 300 block of South Park Avenue, Harvard; aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building.
- Andrew Calderon IV, 30; two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a felon.
- David Ja Kurth, 28, of the 500 block of Cress Creek Court, Crystal Lake; five counts of soliciting a child to appear in a sexually explicit photo or video and five counts of possession of child pornography.
- Gavin W. Metoxen, 18, of the 4500 block of Hilltop Drive, Wonder Lake; two counts of burglary, criminal damage to property of $10,000 to $100,000, and criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.
- Zachery E. Bowden, 19, of the 4500 block of Hilltop Drive, Wonder Lake; two counts of burglary, criminal damage to property of $10,000 to $100,000, and criminal damage to property of $500 to $10,000.
- Christopher J. Marks, 28, of the 8700 block of Ramble Road, Wonder Lake; possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of MDMA, 15 to 200 doses of LSD, 1 to 15 grams of cocaine and less than 50 grams of acetaminophen or hydrocodone and any amount of psilocybin; possession of more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, 15 to 100 grams of MDMA, 15 to 200 doses of LSD and less than 15 grams of cocaine, any amount of psilocybin, any amount of alprazolam, any amount of acetaminophen or hydrocodone and any amount of clonazepam; armed violence; possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon; and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a firearm owner’s identification card.
- Mario Pena-Garcia, 32, of the 300 block of DuPage Street, Elgin; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Ryan M. Van Vleck, 35, of the 1400 block of Commons Drive, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
- Donovan J. McLeod, 27, of the 4700 block Arbor Drive, Rolling Meadows; possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of adult-use marijuana in a vehicle without the required container, and possession of 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
- Maurice Q. Gill-McNeil, 19, of the 14200 block of Westwood Court, Woodstock; possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, possession of adult-use marijuana in a vehicle without the required container and possession of 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
- Rachel D. Frank, 28, of the 14200 block of Westwood Court, Woodstock; possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of adult-use marijuana in a vehicle without the required container, and possession of 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
- Jeff W. Hughes, 38, of the 100 block of Burnett Avenue, Lake Villa; two counts of retail theft.