BREAKING: One person dead, two others hurt in house explosion in Wonder Lake

Smoke is visible in the night sky as fire crews and the McHenry County Sheriff's Office respond to a house explosion on May 17, 2026, in Wonder Lake. (Michelle Meyer)

One resident of a home that exploded Sunday evening in Wonder Lake has died, and two others have been transported to area hospitals, including one who was airlifted because of the extent of their injuries, according to Wonder Lake Fire Protection District Chief Matt Yegge.

“The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District extends its deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic event,” Yegge said in a prepared statement.

About 7:50 p.m., the fire district was called for a reported house explosion in the 7400 block of Birch Drive. Crews arriving within two minutes of the call found the home on fire and multiple victims, Yegge said in a news release.

Because of the fire’s severity, additional help was called from area fire districts that assisted with firefighting efforts, patient care and scene management, Yegge said.

The explosion and fire also damaged two neighboring homes, he said, adding that crews “worked to contain the fire and prevent further extension.”

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District responded to a house explosion in the Wonder Center neighborhood of unincorporated Wonder Lake on Sunday, May 17, 2026. (Photo provided by the The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District )

The cause of the explosion remains under active investigation. Investigators from the mutual aid division, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are jointly conducting the investigation, Yegge said.

Nicor Gas also has crews at the scene.

“Ensuring the safety of the public and everyone we serve is our No. 1 value. Nicor Gas has been notified of an incident in ... Wonder Lake, where our first responders are on-scene and will remain there to provide support to first responders,” a Nicor Gas spokeswoman said in an email.

Yegge thanked the mutual aid provided by other responding departments, including the Wonder Lake Police Department and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

No firefighters were injured as of 11 p.m. Yegge said.

The home is in in the Wonder Center subdivision in unincorporated Wonder Lake. The area is just north of the Wonder Lake Fire District station on the east side of the lake, according to fire officials.

Further information will be released as it becomes available, Yegge said.

• This is a developing story. Check back for updates.