Leaning utility pole causes authorities to close Harmony Road eastbound near Huntley High School

Eastbound Harmony Road near Huntley High School in Huntley is closed because a utility pole is leaning over the road.

Huntley Police on Facebook said late Sunday the eastbound lane of Harmony Road is closed from the Huntley High School student drive to the main entrance to Leggee Elementary School and Huntley High School; the two schools share Huntley Community School District 158’s Harmony Road campus. Entrances and exits to and from the campus are open.

Police said drivers should give extra time for slow moving traffic in the area since the turn lane is for eastbound traffic “until further notice.”

A district spokesperson was not immediately available for comment Sunday.

Police said ComEd was notified but there is no estimated response time because of work relating to Saturday’s storms.