Two pedestrians sent to the hospital after being hit by car Friday in McHenry

Two pedestrians were sent to the hospital Friday night after being hit in a crosswalk at the intersection of Front Street and Main Street in McHenry at around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the two pedestrians, a 71-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, were transported to Northwestern Hospital McHenry with injuries that were not life-threatening after they were hit by the car heading north on Front Street.

Police said there was no indication alcohol and drugs were a factor in the incident, and the driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the sidewalk.