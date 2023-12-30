December 30, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Two pedestrians sent to the hospital after being hit by car Friday in McHenry

By Shaw Local News Network
Ambulance

Ambulance (Shaw Local News Network)

Two pedestrians were sent to the hospital Friday night after being hit in a crosswalk at the intersection of Front Street and Main Street in McHenry at around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the two pedestrians, a 71-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, were transported to Northwestern Hospital McHenry with injuries that were not life-threatening after they were hit by the car heading north on Front Street.

Police said there was no indication alcohol and drugs were a factor in the incident, and the driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the sidewalk.