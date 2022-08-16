One dead after fiery crash in Marengo Tuesday morning

One person was killed early Tuesday morning after two vehicles were engulfed in flames after a crash near Marengo, officials said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the Marengo Fire and Rescue District responded around 3:30 a.m. to a crash along Route 23 north of Busse Road in Marengo, according to a press release Tuesday from the sheriff’s office.

Early signs of investigation show a 2009 Toyota was traveling northbound while a 2022 Freightliner was traveling south, the release states. The Toyota for crossed the center of the roadway and collided with the truck, according to the release.

Both vehicles became engulfed in flames, and the truck driver, a 52-year-old Harvard man, was able to get out of his vehicle, the release states. He was taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital and released. The person driving the Toyota died at the scene. Their identification is still pending, officials said.

It’s not yet known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, or whether the person driving the Toyota was wearing a seat belt, the release states.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office, the release states.