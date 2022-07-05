July 05, 2022
Tornado warning for McHenry County canceled, National Weather Service says

By Shaw Local News Network
A tornado warning that was in effect for central McHenry County Tuesday evening was canceled early after its rotation weakened, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning was in effect until 6:45 p.m. but was canceled about 30 minutes earlier than it would have expired, the weather service said.

A thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted near Woodstock, and it was moving east at 10 mph, according to the initial tornado warning. The warning included Woodstock, Wonder Lake, Bull Valley and Lakewood and included the McHenry County Fairgrounds.

Sirens could be heard in Crystal Lake around 6 p.m.

Officials urged residents to move to a basement or an interior room and avoid windows.