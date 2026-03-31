Kane County jail release denied for man officials say hid inside Huntley home with knife, ‘in wait to kill’

A man facing an attempted first-degree murder charge has been denied pretrial release from Kane County jail after authorities say he entered a home in Huntley and waited to confront the homeowner with a knife.

Juan A. Dela Cruz Lopez, 21, of Melrose Park, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony, and residential burglary, a Class 1 felony, according to Kane County Court records.

According to a news release from the Huntley Police Department, officers were called Friday evening to Sierra Glen Road, in the Sun City subdivision, for a request for assistance. Upon entering the home, police said they found Dela Cruz Lopez hiding inside, and a knife was recovered by police from him.

The complaint filed in Kane County court states Dela Cruz Lopez “performed a substantial step toward the commission of first degree murder” by entering the home without consent, “armed with a knife, and sat in wait to kill” the homeowner.

An initial jail appearance was held Sunday in Kane County court, where a judge approved the state’s request to deny Dela Cruz Lopez pretrial release because he poses a “real and present threat” to the public, according to court documents.

Dela Cruz Lopez’s next court appearance is set for April 15.

Police say he entered the home through an open garage door. It is unknown what relationship, if any, exists between the resident and Dela Cruz Lopez.