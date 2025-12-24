‘Eatertainment’: Algonquin Pickle Haus rebrands restaurant, aims to be where people go to eat, not just play

With hopes to become an established “eatertainment” business in Algonquin, Pickle Haus is rebranding its restaurant to let customers know the food can stand on its own.

Named after a shot in pickleball, Erne’s Restaurant & Bar is described as a “polished casual” restaurant with an updated menu and atmosphere. The team decided to rebrand because, despite getting compliments on their food, they struggled getting customers in solely for the restaurant, Pickle Haus cofounder and co-owner Graham Palmer said.

Pickle Haus in Algonquin opened in 2023. It's rebranded its restaurant as Erne's to try to make it a destination in its own right. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“When you think of Pickle Haus, you thought of a pickleball venue. You didn’t think of a restaurant,” Palmer said. “The way we designed our restaurant and bar was to be, kind of, on its own.”

Pickle Haus, located at 1621 Randall Road, opened in 2023 and is the only indoor pickleball court facility in McHenry County. The 40,000-square-foot building has 17 indoor courts, two golf simulators, a coffeeshop and a full kitchen and bar.

As part of the rebrand, Erne’s Restaurant General Manager Peter De Castro kept popular items, tweaked others and added completely new ones. The patio, called “the oasis,” got an update with plenty of plants and couches and a transparent wall dividing the area from the parking lot. The interiors were changed to a moodier palette and a plethora of greenery.

“We’re not trying to be fine dining,” he said. “We want people to be able to come in and have a nice dinner.”

De Castro aims to create a balanced atmosphere suited for pickleball players coming off the court and for locals going out on a date night.

A look inside the rebranded Erne's Restaurant and Bar located inside Pickle Haus in Algonquin. (Michelle Meyer)

“We didn’t want to make any group feel un-welcomed,” he said. “We want everybody welcomed.”

Glenview-based De Castro has an extensive track record in fine dining restaurants in Chicago and the surrounding area. Some restaurants he has opened or managed include Keefer’s, Tavern at the Park, Sophia Steak in Wilmette and Lake Forest and Pomeroy in Winnetka.

This is De Castro’s first casual restaurant and the farthest west he has gone. He said he was drawn to creating an establishment with fine-dining aspects in a more casual setting.

“What drew me is the ability to do that and not have to be in a tux or a suit or walk around in hard shoes all day long,” he said.

Palmer said the “knockout item” is the ribs, which is paired with a cherry bourbon barbecue sauce. Their best-selling pizzas are getting a revamp and more items are being added to the dessert menu.

The restaurant will still operate for the entire facility, so pickleball players will be able to continue ordering from the courts, Palmer said. Erne’s will also be available on delivery apps for to-go options.

De Castro said the plan is to launch the rebranded Erne’s “soon.” Updates can be found at Pickle Haus’ website, picklehaus.com, and social media pages.

The “eatertainment” industry took a hit when Pinstripes filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. Pinstripes Holdings, Inc. closed 10 of its 18 locations, including one in Chicago in September, as part of a bankruptcy filing. Pinstripes announced the closing of its South Barrington location in October, and another “eatertainment” venue is expected to take over next year.

Still, Palmer looks to the successful aspects of Pinstripes, like how it was able to separately brand its restaurants from the entertainment side. Palmer hopes the rebrand will get people seeing Pickle Haus as a place to eat beyond playing the game.

“We’re really trying to separate it a little bit from Pickle Haus, given the name and given the reputation it has which is a pickleball facility, not as a restaurant,” he said.

Pickle Haus will continue to have events in the restaurant area, including trivia nights and dueling pianos performances. He said the team has “learned a lot” in the two years Pickle Haus has been open. In trying to combat the slower season during warmer months, an outdoor expansion is planned for next year.

Pizzas at the rebranded Erne's Restaurant and Bar located inside Pickle Haus in Algonquin. (Photo provided by Ashley Villarreal)

“It is going to bring a new activity and a bunch of other outdoor activities to the building,” he said. “We think it’s going to bring a lot of excitement in the summertime.”