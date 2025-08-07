Man from Sterling charged in July shooting in Mt. Prospect

A man has been charged and ordered detained following a shooting last month in Mount Prospect.

Bashkim Rockwell, 38, of Sterling was arrested July 31 following an investigation into a July 25 shooting incident at a McDonald’s drive-thru, according to a news release from the Mount Prospect Police Department. During the incident, which took place about 12:58 a.m., Rockwell pulled next to a car in the drive-thru and attempted to talk to the four 16-year-old occupants before shooting its front bumper and driving away.

The occupants of the vehicle called the police and, about an hour later, an officer spotted a matching vehicle and was able to obtain the license plate number before attempting to perform a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, at times reaching more than twice the posted speed limit, and officers terminated the pursuit.

In coordination with the Whiteside County Sheriff, officers were able to locate and apprehend Rockwell on July 31 in his hometown of Sterling.

Rockwell has been charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two felony counts and one misdemeanor count of aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and one misdemeanor count of speeding 35 mph or more over the limit. Rockwell was ordered detained at a hearing Aug. 2 and is due back in court Aug. 29.

