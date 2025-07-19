July 19, 2025
Round Lake Beach man killed in crash Friday in Lake County

By Ava Miller - Daily Herald Media Group
Emergency vehicle - ambulance

A Round Lake Beach man was pronounced dead after colliding with a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Green Oaks.

Based on eyewitness statements, a motorcycle approached Bradley Road as a semitruck was turning left onto it from the opposite direction. The driver of the semitruck turned in front of the motorcycle, and the vehicles collided.

The 35-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene and is scheduled for autopsy. The driver of the semi was uninjured and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.

