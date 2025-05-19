Elgin man, juvenile charged after fight in Carpentersville restaurant leaves woman seriously injured

An Elgin man and a juvenile face felony charges after authorities say they attacked a woman at a Carpentersville restaurant last week. (Capitol News Illinois)

A 19-year-old Elgin man and a juvenile face multiple felony charges after authorities say they attacked a woman at a Carpentersville restaurant last week after making derogatory remarks about her sexual orientation.

John Z. Kammrad, of the 900 block of Hillcrest Road, is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place and mob action, Carpentersville police said. The most serious charges are Class 3 felonies punishable by a two to five years in prison.

The juvenile also is charged with aggravated battery, police said.

According to police, the charges stem from a verbal altercation that turned physical May 13 at a restaurant in the 1600 block of South Kennedy Drive.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and later released, police said.

The juvenile turned himself in to police Friday, police said. Kammrad was arrested Saturday and taken to the Kane County jail, where he remained Sunday awaiting a court appearance, records show.

Carpentersville Police Deputy Chief Kevin Stankowitz said Sunday that the department worked with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if hate crime charges were warranted, but after reviewing the facts, prosecutors declined to file those charges.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250518/crime/pair-charged-after-fight-in-carpentersville-restaurant-leaves-woman-seriously-injured/