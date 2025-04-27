Burglary suspect found hiding in Pingree Grove tavern

Timing was everything for Pingree Grove police and a suspect arrested at a local tavern after the burglar alarm went off early Saturday.

Pingree Grove officers responded to an alarm about 4:40 a.m. at the Outpost Tavern and Grill, 40W825 Oak St. They found someone had broken into the business, which was closed, vandalized the burglar alarm panel and tried to take apart an automated teller machine.

Officers also found a man hiding there and “apprehended him without incident,” authorities said.

The suspect’s vehicle was found nearby, police said.

Angel Uriel Alvarez Cruz, 36, is charged with burglary to a commercial business, criminal damage to property, and possession of burglary tools.

“Currently, there is no evidence indicating that there was more than one suspect or that there is an ongoing threat to our community,” police said.

Other charges are pending, officials said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Pingree Grove Police Department at 847-464-4600.

