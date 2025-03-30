2 children die in fire Sunday in Carpentersville

Two children died in a fire Sunday, March 30, 2025, in the 1600 block of Kingston Circle in Carpentersville. (Steve Zalusky)

Two children are dead after a fire tore through a Carpentersville home Sunday morning, officials said.

Four others were inside the residence when blaze erupted Two are being treated at an area hospital, while two refused treatment at the scene, authorities said.

The fire in the 1600 block of Kingston Circle was reported at 9:34 a.m., Carpentersville Fire Chief Bill Anaszewicz said. Firefighters who arrived within four minutes were told children were inside the building and began a search, he said.

“Fire was coming out of the windows on the front of the house, and there was a report of several people trapped inside the structure,” Anaszewicz said.

The blaze was under control within 25 minutes. By that time, flames had gutted the home’s interior.

As of 1:30 p.m., the bodies of the two children were still inside, as officials awaited a search warrant to go inside and recover them, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe it started in the lower portion of the split-level home.

Neighbors gathered around the charred remains of the home Sunday afternoon, as police and firefighters worked around the scene. The state fire marshal was on hand, as was the Kane County coroner.

“This is a time when we’ll all have to come together,” Anaszewicz said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250330/news/two-children-die-as-fire-guts-carpentersville-home/