Cary driver charged in crash that killed police officer is ordered to be detained

Christopher Lopez, charged in a crash on Feb. 16, 2025, in Barrington that killed Glenview officer Robert Fryc. (Photo provided by Barrington Police Department)

The 23-year-old Cary resident charged with reckless homicide in the Barrington crash Sunday that claimed the life of decorated Glenview police officer Robert Fryc will remain in custody while his case is pending, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Christopher Lopez was visibly upset during his court appearance, which concluded with Cook County Judge Andreana Turano remanding him to the county jail.

His “actions show an unwillingness to abide by the rules of the road in Illinois,” said Turano, referring to allegations that Lopez was speeding and his vehicle crossed several lanes of traffic before striking Fryc’s car.

Authorities say police found an open bottle of tequila, a water bottle containing suspected alcohol and a pill bottle with suspected cannabis residue in Lopez’s vehicle.

Glenview police officer Robert Fryc died in a car crash in Barrington on Feb. 16, 2025. (Photo provided by Glenview Police Department)

Calling the alleged actions a “gross deviation from a standard of care,” Turano also noted Lopez’s prior traffic violations: two for speeding and one for disregarding a stop sign.

Prosecutors say Lopez was on his way home after drinking with friends at a banquet hall when the crash occurred about 4 a.m. Feb. 16, in the 200 block of South Northwest Highway.

Lopez was speeding above the 35 mph limit when he failed to make a curve and crossed over several lanes and a center median, before colliding with Fryc’s oncoming car, prosecutors allege.

Authorities say Lopez did not brake before impact, and his vehicle’s data recorder indicated he was traveling 40 mph at the time of the crash, Amato-Chevlin said.

Fryc swerved to avoid the collision but was unable to escape “the defendant barreling into the driver’s side of his vehicle,” said Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Lorna Amato-Chevlin. The impact was so severe it “forced the victim’s vehicle across the right turn lane and into the snow-covered sidewalk,” she added.

Surveillance video recorded the crash, whose aftermath was also captured on the dashcam unit of an another vehicle traveling southbound on Northwest Highway, officials say.

First responders arrived to find Fryc unresponsive, Amato-Chevlin said. They took him to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington, where he was pronounced dead.

Lopez was outside of his vehicle when officers arrived and admitted drinking “multiple alcoholic beverages” several hours earlier, Amato-Chevlin said. A preliminary breath test indicated a .059 blood alcohol content, below the .08 that would presume intoxication. Further test results are pending.

Lopez’s attorney called the crash “a tragedy,” but not a result of recklessness by his client. He noted that Lopez remained at the scene after the crash, tried to offer aid and answered officers' questions. At the police station, Lopez’s only concern was for the condition of the other driver, he added.

If convicted of reckless homicide, Lopez faces two to five years in prison. Probation also would be an option. He’s scheduled to return to court March 14.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250218/news/driver-charged-in-crash-that-killed-glenview-police-officer-ordered-detained/