Barrington HS student killed by Metra train

A Barrington High School student was killed Thursday morning when she was struck by a Metra train as she walked to school through the village’s downtown, officials said.

Marin Lacson, 17, of Barrington died from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash, the Lake County Coroner’s Office reported.

Marin was a junior in Barrington High’s Chinese Immersion Program and a member of the lacrosse team, Barrington Unit School District 220 Superintendent Craig Winkleman wrote in a message to the school community. She previously attended Countryside Elementary School and Station Middle School, both in Barrington.

Barrington High students are receiving assistance as they cope with the tragic death of a classmate, Winkleman wrote.

“At this time additional Barrington 220 counselors are on hand at BHS for any student needing support,” he wrote. “We have established a specific team of adults at BHS for the purpose of supporting all of our students during difficult times like this. Additional support is also available for students at all of our school buildings who may need to talk to someone.”

“Our thoughts go out to the student’s family during this very difficult time,” Winkleman added.

Officials said Barrington police responded to the Union Pacific railroad tracks at Hough and Main streets at approximately 7:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being struck.

Officers and paramedics arrived and confirmed the victim died at the scene, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation indicates Marin was trying to cross the tracks after a westbound train had passed, when she was struck by a second eastbound train passing through the area, according to the coroner’s office.

Classmates and friends visited the crash scene Thursday afternoon, leaving flowers and other items as a memorial to Marin.

Lacrosse teammate and friend Ellie Ewalt and her mother, Heather Ewalt, placed flowers in the snow along with balloons forming the number 22, the number Marin wore.

“We’re all upset about it,” said Ellie, who has known Marin since first grade. “It’s a lot to take in. It happened so suddenly. We miss her a lot. She was a great teammate and a great friend.”

She said she learned about her friend’s death through a school announcement.

“She was a very bubbly, happy personality,” Ellie said. “I never saw her not smiling.”

“Our whole community is devastated,” Heather Ewalt added. “She was a beautiful girl. She was wonderful to everyone.”

Ellie Ewalt, left, and her mother Heather Ewalt discuss the tragic death of 17-year-old Barrington High School student Marin Lacson. Ellie was a classmate and lacrosse teammate of Marin.

Nick Reinhard, a 16-year-old Barrington High sophomore, said he was in his chemistry class when the announcement came through the intercom.

“Everybody just took a moment of silence for her,” he said.

He said he was a member of the school’s Chinese Club with Marin, and described her as popular among her classmates.

“I don’t think I have ever seen her alone in the school,” he said.

Witnesses told police that all the crossing protections were activated, including gates, lights and bells, a Metra spokesman said.

Barrington and Metra police continue to investigate. There were no other injuries reported.

