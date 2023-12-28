Woodstock driver involved in fatal crash with pedestrian: police

A 51-year-old Park City man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Route 137 near Libertyville early Thursday morning.

Officials from the Lake County sheriff’s office said investigators were called to the intersection of Route 137 and Clover Drive at about 3:20 a.m. for a report of the collision.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

Investigators said the pedestrian was struck in the westbound lanes of Route 137 by a 54-year-old man from Woodstock driving a 2016 Kia Rio.

The driver was uninjured and is cooperating with investigators. No citations have been issued. The crash remains under investigation.

