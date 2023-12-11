Wauconda High mourning teacher killed in weekend crash: ‘He loved helping others’

The Wauconda High School community is mourning a longtime teacher killed in a weekend car crash.

Bob Gillen, 53, of Palatine, had been on staff at Wauconda High since 1996. He taught math and was an athletic trainer.

“He loved helping others and was committed to fostering a positive environment for all,” Wauconda High School District 118 Superintendent David Wilm wrote in an email to students, parents and teachers. “His loss will be felt throughout our community.”

Gillen was fatally injured early Sunday morning when a Ford Edge he was driving collided head-on with Toyota Camry on Palatine Road near Wheeling Road in Wheeling. Police said they suspect the driver of the other car was intoxicated, but no charges had been filed as the investigation continued Monday.

Gillen was headed west with a female relative as his passenger, police said. The other car, which also had two occupants, was going the wrong way in the westbound lanes, which are separated from the eastbound lanes by a concrete barrier.

Investigators on Monday hadn’t yet determined where the Camry got onto Palatine Road, Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said.

Because of the way Palatine Road rises and dips there, there would’ve been little time for Gillen to take evasive action as the other car approached, Steffen said.

The driver of the Camry was seriously injured and remained hospitalized Monday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, police said. He is expected to survive.

Neither the woman in the Camry nor Gillen’s passenger were hospitalized, Steffen said.

Gillen graduated from Illinois State University in 1995 with degrees in math and physical education, and he minored in athletic training. After spending a few years teaching, Gillen earned a master’s degree in education from National Louis University in 2000.

In his email, Wilm called Gillen a dedicated colleague.

Gillen taught in the math department for most of his career, with geometry being the most common class. He also led a sports medicine class that he greatly enjoyed, Wilm told the Daily Herald.

Gillen served as trainer for all the Wauconda High athletic teams, working with local health professionals to keep the young athletes in good shape, Wilm said.

“When most of our staff was going home for the day, he was just beginning his work as an athletic trainer,” Wilm said. “His influence on our athletes was significant, leaving a lasting impact on their well-being and performance.”

A moment of silence to honor Gillen is planned for this Thursday’s District 118 board meeting, which starts at 7 p.m., Wilm said. A statement about his passing will be read, too.

Likewise, a moment of silence will be observed before Friday’s 7 p.m. varsity basketball game against North Chicago High.

