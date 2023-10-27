Coroner identifies man shot, killed by Round Lake Beach police

Lake County authorities identified the 22-year-old man shot dead by Round Lake Beach police officers Wednesday afternoon after they say he lunged at them with a sledgehammer during a domestic violence call involving two battered women.

Brandon Barry of the 2000 block of Redwood Drive died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Lake County Coroner’s Office on Thursday afternoon.

Officers encountered Barry at his home about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller reported she and another woman were being beaten by a man armed with a sledgehammer, authorities said.

Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, said Thursday the women were able to make it out of the home and into the attached garage just before police arrived and directed them to safety and medical attention.

Covelli said several officers went to the front door and that Barry quickly appeared to confront them.

Authorities said Barry was inside the doorway with a sledgehammer, which he refused to drop and then lunged at the officers, according to the news release.

One of the officers used a Taser on Barry, but authorities said it was “ineffective.” An officer attempted to push Barry back with a shield, but when he raised the sledgehammer and moved toward an officer, at least one of the officers shot him, according to the release.

Officers and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but Barry was pronounced dead at an area hospital, officials said.

Both women are expected to survive significant head and facial injuries, Covelli said.

Covelli said one of the Round Lake Beach police officers had chest pains after the encounter but no other officers were injured. Three Round Lake Beach police officers have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with officer-involved shooting protocol, Covelli said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20231026/coroner-releases-name-of-sledgehammer-wielding-man-shot-dead-by-round-lake-beach-police