Round Lake Beach police shoot, kill man who lunged at them with sledgehammer

Round Lake Beach police shot and killed a man who lunged at them with a sledgehammer during a domestic violence call involving two battered women, officials said.

Officers were dispatched about 3:15 p.m. to Redwood Drive after a 911 caller reported she and another woman were being beaten by a man armed with a sledgehammer, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Police found the women in the garage of the home. Both had face and head injuries consistent with being hit by a blunt force object, authorities said.

After getting the women into an ambulance, officers went to the front door of the home. Authorities said a man was in the doorway with a sledgehammer. He refused to drop it and then lunged at the officers, according to the release.

One of the officers used a Taser on the man, but authorities said it was “ineffective.” An officer attempted to push the man back with a shield, but when he raised the sledgehammer and moved toward an officer, at least one of the officers shot him, according to the release.

Officers and paramedics attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at an area hospital. Both women were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Three Round Lake Beach police officers were evaluated, as well, authorities said.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20231025/sheriffs-office-round-lake-beach-police-shot-killed-man-armed-with-a-sledgehammer