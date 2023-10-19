Lake County sheriff’s deputy kills man who lunged at him with meat cleaver

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy trying to help an injured man in an unincorporated near Round Lake wound up shooting and killing him Wednesday after the man lunged at him with a meat cleaver, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a call at about 4:05 p.m. about a bleeding man who needed help after a 911 caller said she believed the man, the relative of a friend, had killed himself, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found an unconscious man on a mattress in the living room of the home and a significant amount of blood, according to the release. The deputy checked the man’s pulse, found it and began to remove his clothes to find the wounds and provide first aid, according to the release.

The man woke up, grabbed the cleaver next to him and lunged at the officer, authorities said. The deputy and another person in the home left, but the wounded man went after them with the cleaver, according to the release. The deputy then shot the man.

The deputy and paramedics performed lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said the man’s wounds appeared to be self-inflicted. Authorities have not yet identified him.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force will investigate the shooting.

